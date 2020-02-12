Volunteers smother Arkansas 82-61

KNOXVILLE, TN – FEBRUARY 11, 2020 – Forward Jalen Johnson #13 of the Tennessee Volunteers during the game between the University of Arkansas Razorbacks and the Tennessee Volunteers at Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, TN. Photo By Caleb Jones/Tennessee Athletics

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – Freshman Santiago Vescovi had 20 points and eight assists before fouling out to set career highs in both categories as the Volunteers trounced Arkansas 82-61.

Arkansas (16-8, 4-7 SEC) lost its third consecutive game, shot a season-low 30.6% and fell by double figures for the first time all season.

The Razorbacks had been one of only nine Division I teams to avoid any double-digit defeats. Arkansas played a third straight game without second-leading scorer Isaiah Joe.

Tennessee (14-10, 6-5) played a fourth consecutive game without starting guard Josiah-Jordan James.