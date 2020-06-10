Volunteers begin voluntary workouts in Knoxville

Tennessee head coach Jeremy Pruitt yells to his players in the first half of an NCAA college football game against Vanderbilt, Saturday, Nov. 24, 2018, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

After sending his team home 3 months ago because of Covid-19 Tennessee football coach Jeremy Pruitt finally has his players back.

Football players started returning to campus last week in Knoxville and Tuesday on the “Golice & Wingo Show” on ESPN radio Pruitt said it is going well, “We brought in 72 guys last Wednesday and of course we done the Covid test and the anti-body test. We brought in 19 other guys on Saturday and they’ll be over the next 10 to 14 days there will probably be 10 to 20 more guys come in.”

All of the players have passed their tests for Covid-19 according to Pruitt, but not the staff, “We’ve not had any positives within our student athletes. We did have one graduate assistant that did test positive and he’s been quarantined for 14 days.”

Pruitt says the players began voluntary workouts yesterday in Knoxville.

Tennessee is slated to open the season September 5th against Charlotte at Neyland Stadium.