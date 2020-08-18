Vols transfer waiver for Cade Mays denied

On the first day of football practice at Tennessee head coach Jeremy Pruitt was pleased with his team but frustrated by the NCAA.

Pruitt said the organization that overseas eligibility has denied former Georgia offensive lineman Cade Mays’ transfer waiver and Tennessee is appealing that decision.

That means Mays can not play, yet, and the head coach who was a transfer himself as a player is frustrated. Pruitt says he supports the one time transfer rule and added, “I hate it for him, I hate it for every man and woman out there that want to transfer. You know, I’m in favor of the one time transfer. I think my question is why should we stand in the way of a young man or woman trying to figure out where the right place for them is.”

Mays is a former 5-star player from Knoxville Catholic and his father was an All-SEC offensive lineman at Tennessee. He was originally committed to Tennessee but changed his mind with demise of the Butch Jones era.

He is among the very best transfers in college football after starting 18 games in two seasons at Georgia and earning Freshman All-American honors in 2018.