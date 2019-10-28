Vols season goes from buyout to bowl talk

Tennessee quarterback Jarrett Guarantano (2) directs a receiver in the first half of an NCAA college football game against South Carolina, Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – It’s a long season.

Although that phrase is generally regarded as “coach speak,” it couldn’t be truer.

About a month ago, we were googling Jeremy Pruitt’s buyout, and now the Vols season looks like bowl game or bust.

That’s what starting 0-2 against teams you should never lose to can do for a narrative. And, it’s how winning two of the last three games against SEC opponents will just as quickly change it.

Despite the turn of events, Jeremy Pruitt says they’re not taking any game for granted.

“We got four games left,” said Pruitt. “We worked really hard to get an opportunity to get this. I don’t know why anybody would not take advantage of the opportunity. As much time and effort you put into something that you love to do, it would be shame on us to not be ready to play on Saturday. We haven’t done anything yet.”

It’s unbelievable we’ve gotten here after that horrendous start, but it’s not unrealistic to see a bowl game in the Volunteer’s future.

Next up, they host the University of Alabama at Birmingham for a pride-boosting Homecoming game. Then, it’s off to Lexington to face a team they’ve beat 32 of the last 34 tries dating back to 1985. After a date with the cats, the Vols head to CoMo to face a downward spiraling Mizzou squad. Finally, they round out the season with a Vanderbilt team who when they’re not dodging questions about their head coach, they’re playing quarterback roulette.

The Vols have to win three.