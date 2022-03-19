INDIANAPOLIS — Tennessee followed up a record-breaking shooting performance by going 41.8% from the field to fall to Michigan 76-68.

Michigan burst out of the game on a 10-2 run, but Josiah-Jordan James settled into the mid-range. The junior made back-to-back jumpers to pull UT within two.

Tennessee took its first lead with 9:32 left in the first half of the game on a steal and dunk by Kennedy Chandler. Michigan took back the lead, but it was once again KC putting Tennessee in front with an elbow jumper to make it 31-30.

UT grabbed momentum after a Michigan turnover. Kennedy Chandler hit Uros Plavsic for the hoop and the harm to give Tennessee a 37-32 lead.

The Vols put pressure on the Wolverines. UT forced nine first half turnovers leading to 12 points. Josiah-Jordan James poured a team-leading 10 points to help Tennessee take a 37-32 into the break.

Both teams came out in the second-half trading haymakers. Kennedy Chandler took over midway into the second half. The freshman scored back-to-back buckets to give UT a 59-54.

Michigan answered right back with a 6-0 run to tie the game up at 60. Michigan jumped ahead 65-62 with 3:21 left in the game on a Eli Brooks and-one runner.

Michigan started to pull away, but John Fulkerson gave the team hope with an and-one put back that pulled Tennessee back within four with 25.7 seconds left.

The Vols shot just 11.1% from the three point line.