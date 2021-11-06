Vols outlast Kentucky 45-42 for 5th win

Tennessee wide receiver Velus Jones Jr. (1) celebrates his touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Tennessee in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Clubb)

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) – Hendon Hooker threw a career-high four touchdown passes, including a 6-yard insurance score to Cedric Tillman early in the fourth quarter, and Tennessee held off No. 18 Kentucky 45-42 to halt a two-game losing streak.

The Volunteers emerged from a bye to strike quickly in a back-and-forth game between border rivals that totaled 1,073 yards combined.

Hooker’s final TD to Tillman with 11:40 remaining proved to be the biggest as Kentucky got within a field goal on Will Levis’ 24-yard touchdown to Izayah Cummings.

The Wildcats got one last chance after Chase McGrath’s missed field goal but turned the ball over on downs.