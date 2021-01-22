Vols’ new AD: ‘Everybody’s a candidate’ in football coaching search

University of Tennessee’s new Director of Athletics Danny White speaks during a press conference announcing his hiring in Knoxville, Tenn., Friday, Jan. 22, 2021. (Caitie McMekin/Knoxville News Sentinel via AP, Pool)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – New Tennessee Director of Athletics Danny White lead his introductory press conference by joking about not knowing what time or day it was.

It was Friday at noon eastern time and at that exact moment, his search for a new head football coach officially began.

White has an impressive track record of hiring head coaches who find success in year one and beyond, something he attributes to having the search, “begin and end with the student athlete,” as he put it Friday.

White said his first order of business was to meet with a few players in leadership positions on the football team to gauge their needs and wants in their next head coach. White also planned to meet with acting head coach Kevin Steele.

After gathering intel, he can then begin the candidate search. As of his noon press conference, he had narrowed his candidate list down to everyone.

“Everybody’s a candidate. Everyone in this room is a candidate at this point. We have not narrowed it,” said White who noticed a few chuckles from around the room. “Yeah, email me your stuff. We have not narrowed this thing down at all.”

Although the candidate list isn’t a short one, he says he wants the search to happen quickly.

“We are going to move quickly. I think there’s a way just as I’ve witnessed with our leadership moved, in moving us a lot quicker than we ever would in terms of making decisions. I think there’s definitely a way and I’ve done it before to move very quickly and make sure that we’re not taking short cuts and we’re getting the right person.”

There is of course, the massive elephant in the room when conducting interviews and finding interested candidates – the ongoing NCAA investigation. UT Chancellor Donde Plowman said she still did not know a time frame on when a ruling would be made, but White added he will be transparent and honest with the head coaching candidate about what they’re potentially facing.

Here are more notes from new Tennessee Director of Athletics Danny White’s introductory press conference:

Donde Plowman: To be in front of you twice in one week certainty says something of the sense of urgency we have to move Vol athletics into greatness. #Vols — Emily Proud (@emily_proud) January 22, 2021

UT Chancellor Donde Plowman says her first conversation with Danny White was over Zoom Tuesday night during the UT-Florida bball game.



"I missed that." Lucky you. #Vols — Emily Proud (@emily_proud) January 22, 2021

New UT AD Danny White commends Chancellor Plowman's aggressiveness in hiring him. "We need to be aggressive here at Tennessee to get this athletics department where it belongs at the top of college athletics nationally." #Titans — Emily Proud (@emily_proud) January 22, 2021

Danny White: "I saw an opportunity here and I'm flattered by the Chancellor's comments classifying me as a builder. That's always how I've thought of myself." #Vols — Emily Proud (@emily_proud) January 22, 2021

New UT AD Danny White says he's never worked at a brand as big as this one, but said "It's a brand that needs to be polished a bit." He says he's excited for that challenge. #Vols — Emily Proud (@emily_proud) January 22, 2021

Danny White on taking the job amid an NCAA investigation – "If everything was humming here and going great, I wouldn't be standing here. It wouldn't be an attractive proposition." #Vols — Emily Proud (@emily_proud) January 22, 2021

Danny White: "I've never started a coaching search without first talking to players." He says he asks them to vote on leaders because he can't meet with 100 people and have a meaningful meeting. Says that's why coaches have been able to come in and have success year 1. #Vols — Emily Proud (@emily_proud) January 22, 2021

Danny White: "I've never started a coaching search without first talking to players." He says he asks them to vote on leaders because he can't meet with 100 people and have a meaningful meeting. Says that's why coaches have been able to come in and have success year 1. #Vols — Emily Proud (@emily_proud) January 22, 2021

New #Vols AD Danny White: This is a unique once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to restore one of the most iconic brands in college athletics. — Emily Proud (@emily_proud) January 22, 2021