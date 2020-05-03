Vols land two more, rise to #2 in Rivals recruiting rankings

COLUMBIA, SC – OCTOBER 27: Head coach Jeremy Pruitt of the Tennessee Volunteers reacts after a play against the South Carolina Gamecocks during their game at Williams-Brice Stadium on October 27, 2018 in Columbia, South Carolina. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

Tennessee’s torrid pace on the recruiting trail continued Sunday with a commitments from a pair of four-star players giving them seven commitments in one week.

First to commit Sunday was safety De’Shawn Rucker from Tallahassee. He is only 5-10, 170 pounds but has all sorts of speed and picked the Vols over Clemson and Florida State.

De’Shawn Rucker tweeted his commitment to Tennessee Sunday afternoon.



A short time later running back Cody Brown from Lilburn, Georgia picked Jeremy Pruitt and the Vols over Auburn, Florida, Florida State and Georgia. Brown had 20 offers on the table but picked Tennessee three months after visiting Knoxville on the Vols Junior Day February 1st.

Cody Brown from Parkview High School in Georgia tweeted his commitment to Tennessee Sunday afternoon.



Brown and Rucker are the 6th and 7th commitments for Tennessee since last Sunday and all seven players are ranked four-star prospects or higher.

The Vols recruiting class is ranked 2nd by Rivals.com and 3rd by 247sports.com