Vols land two more, rise to #2 in Rivals recruiting rankings

Tennessee’s torrid pace on the recruiting trail continued Sunday with a commitments from a pair of four-star players giving them seven commitments in one week.
First to commit Sunday was safety De’Shawn Rucker from Tallahassee. He is only 5-10, 170 pounds but has all sorts of speed and picked the Vols over Clemson and Florida State.
A short time later running back Cody Brown from Lilburn, Georgia picked Jeremy Pruitt and the Vols over Auburn, Florida, Florida State and Georgia. Brown had 20 offers on the table but picked Tennessee three months after visiting Knoxville on the Vols Junior Day February 1st.
Brown and Rucker are the 6th and 7th commitments for Tennessee since last Sunday and all seven players are ranked four-star prospects or higher.
The Vols recruiting class is ranked 2nd by Rivals.com and 3rd by 247sports.com