Tennessee head coach Jeremy Pruitt strikes again on the recruiting trail landing jumbo tackle Colby Smith from Reidsville, North Carolina Monday.

Smith is a giant 6-7, 295 pounds and picked the Vols over North and South Carolina. 247Sports.com rates Smith is a 3-star, borderline 4-star prospect.

The Vols have been on an epic recruiting run, Smith is their 8th commitment in nine days. With that surge of talent 247Sports has the Vols 2021 class ranked 2nd behind only Ohio State.