Vols Keon Johnson goes 21st in NBA Draft

Keon Johnson, right, greets, NBA Commissioner Adam Silver after being selected 21st overall by the New York Knicks during the NBA basketball draft, Thursday, July 29, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Corey Sipkin)

It was slightly lower than expected but it was still the first round with Tennessee star Keon Johnson going 21st overall to the New York Knicks Thursday night in the NBA Draft.

Johnson was immediately traded to the Los Angeles Clippers for the 25th pick and a future 2nd round selection.

Armed with a 48 inch vertical leap some had the former Webb School star pegged for the top 10. He averaged 11.3 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists in his only season with the Volunteers.

Johnson shot only 27% from 3-point range as a Freshman and in a shooters league that could be one stat that held him back.