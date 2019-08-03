Vol football opens up fall camp

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – With 29 days before the Tennessee Volunteers kick off year two with Jeremy Pruitt at the helm, the work began Friday.

Tennessee held it’s opening practice of fall camp.

The day before, Pruitt took to the mic to lay out a few things to focus on during camp. First and foremost, he views this time as an opportunity to create something special.

“You get an opportunity to take 110 young men and you throw in the coaching staff and everyone that’s involved and you get a chance to create a team,” said Pruitt. “Nobody knows what that team is going to be. You got to create your identity you got to come together.”

In year two of Pruitt’s rebuild, he’s going back to basics.

“It’s one of the few times that there’s not as many restrictions when it comes to the time you can spend with your players. One thing that we really need to focus on in fall camp is just hard core fundamentals”

As far as specifics with the on-field product, Pruitt has a laundry list of areas in need of perfecting.

“Physical, mental toughness it’s something that you’ve got to train that way. It’s got to become a habit for you, and something that we really need to focus on, when you talk about winning football games, you can’t beat yourself,” he said. “General Neyland’s maxims says the team that makes the fewest mistakes will win. So something that we’ve really got to focus on, we’ve got to become a smart football team.”

Tennessee will host its annul fan day on Sunday, August 4th at Neyland Stadium. Gates open at 1:30 p.m. and practice begins at 2:30 p.m. Also, an autograph session with players will be held at the conclusion of practice at 4:30 p.m.