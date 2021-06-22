Vols eliminated by Texas 8-4

Texas outfielder Douglas Hodo (7) slides into home against Tennessee catcher Connor Pavolony (17) to score in the fourth inning of an NCAA college baseball game in the College World Series Tuesday, June 22, 2021, at TD Ameritrade Park in Omaha, Neb. (AP Photo/John Peterson)

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) – Freshman Tanner Witt pitched 5 2/3 innings of shutout relief and Silas Ardoin hit a tie-breaking, two-run single as Texas eliminated Tennessee from the College World Series with an 8-4 victory.

The No. 2 national seed Longhorns picked up their first win in Omaha since 2014 while No. 3 Tennessee went two-and-out in its first appearance since 2005.

“Can’t make any promises but obviously we’d like to do better next time. Don’t want our kids to have any sort of guilt, you know, they’re good kids.” said Vols head coach Tony Vitello.

Tennessee sports icon Peyton Manning watched from the stands and saw his Volunteers take an early lead. Texas never trailed after Eric Kennedy’s three-run homer in the second.

After the game Vitello said he has had no contact with LSU about their coaching vacancy.