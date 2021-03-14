Vols earn No. 5 seed, set to face No. 12 Oregon State in NCAA First Round

Tennessee’s Yves Pons (35) pulls the ball away from Florida’s Niels Lane, left, and Scottie Lewis (23) in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in the Southeastern Conference Tournament Friday, March 12, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WKRN) – The Vols are dancing!

After a semifinal round exit from the SEC Tournament on Saturday, they’ve turned their attention to the NCAA Tournament.

The Vols learned they earned a 5-seed in the NCAA Tournament and drew Pac-12 tournament champions Oregon State in the Midwest Region.

The entire NCAA Tournament will be held at four sites across the Indianapolis area.

This marks Tennessee’s third-straight trip to the Big Dance. Their first-round game is set for Friday with exact time and location still to be determined. Two days later on Sunday, the winner of that game will then face the winner of Oklahoma State and Liberty.

Tennessee has never faced the Beavers in the NCAA Tournament, but are 1-3 against Oregon State all-time with the most recent meeting coming in 1990.

One-seeded Illinois is the top team in the Midwest Region.