Vols defensive back dealing with spinal condition

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – Tennessee defensive back Baylen Buchanan may not play this season due to a spinal condition.

The senior started all 13 games as a freshman and all 12 games last season, however hasn’t participated in preseason practice.

Jeremy Pruitt breaking the silence today about why he’s held his defensive back out of practice.

“Basically we’ve discovered that he has kind of a narrowing of the spine,” Pruitt said in a press conference.

Pruitt also said Tennessee has sent Buchanan to various spine specialists to find answers to some of the questions surrounding the injury.

“One thing you’ve got to figure out is if this is something he’s had the whole time he’s played, or is this something that’s happened right now.”

Pruitt also noted Buchanan has a red-shirt year available if it becomes necessary.