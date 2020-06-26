Vols, COVID-19 and football’s future with The Athletic’s David Ubben

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The recent spike in COVID-19 positive tests across the college sports landscape and specifically with college football has caused some fear and uneasiness about the upcoming season.

Big Orange able to take pride in and thank their lucky stars that no positive cases have affected the Vols football team, but with two and a half months until the start of the 2020 season, a lot can change.

The Athletic’s David Ubben, who covers the University of Tennessee, shared his thoughts on everything from why a football season is more likely to happen than not, what the lack of positive tests say about the Vols as a team and what is in store for fans from an altered-viewing and football standpoint. Ubben also gives his record prediction for the upward-trending Vols.