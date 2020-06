Vols boot running back Tim Jordan from football program

FILE – In this Oct. 19, 2019, file photo,Tennessee running back Tim Jordan (9) carries the ball during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Alabama in Tuscaloosa, Ala. Tennessee coach Jeremy Pruitt says running back Tim Jordan is no longer on the team after he was arrested May 30 in Florida on gun and marijuana charges. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt, File)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – Tennessee coach Jeremy Pruitt says running back Tim Jordan is no longer on the team after he was arrested May 30 in Florida on gun and marijuana charges.

Jordan would have been a senior for the Volunteers, and the native of Bartow, Florida, played in 12 games last season.

He finished third with 428 yards rushing on 104 carries with one touchdown, and he also caught six passes for 46 yards.

Asked about Jordan’s status with the Volunteers during a Zoom conference call Thursday, Pruitt said only that he is no longer on the team.