Vols beat Florida 65-54, earn No. 4 seed in SEC tourney

Tennessee forward John Fulkerson (10) and guard Yves Pons (35) are recognized on senior day before an NCAA college basketball game against Florida Sunday, March 7, 2021, in Knoxville, Tenn. (Randy Sartin/Pool Photo via AP)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – Senior Day ended in a good way for John Fulkerson and Yves Pons as Tennessee rallied from a 14-point deficit to beat Florida 65-54. Victor Bailey Jr., Fulkerson and Keon Johnson scored 14 points apiece.

Tennessee (17-7, 10-7 SEC) secured the No. 4 seed and a double-bye into the Friday’s quarterfinals of the conference tournament.

Tyree Appleby had 17 points on 7-of-14 shooting and Colin Castleton added 11 points for Florida (13-9, 9-7). The fifth-seeded Gators play the winner between No. 12 seed Texas A&M and No. 13 seed Vanderbilt in Thursday’s second round.

After being outrebounded 18-16 in the first half, Tennessee was plus-11 on the glass in the second. Florida had just 21 points after the break, its lowest-scoring half of the season.