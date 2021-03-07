Vols beat Florida 65-54, earn No. 4 seed in SEC tourney

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – Senior Day ended in a good way for John Fulkerson and Yves Pons as Tennessee rallied from a 14-point deficit to beat Florida 65-54. Victor Bailey Jr., Fulkerson and Keon Johnson scored 14 points apiece.
Tennessee (17-7, 10-7 SEC) secured the No. 4 seed and a double-bye into the Friday’s quarterfinals of the conference tournament.
Tyree Appleby had 17 points on 7-of-14 shooting and Colin Castleton added 11 points for Florida (13-9, 9-7). The fifth-seeded Gators play the winner between No. 12 seed Texas A&M and No. 13 seed Vanderbilt in Thursday’s second round.
After being outrebounded 18-16 in the first half, Tennessee was plus-11 on the glass in the second. Florida had just 21 points after the break, its lowest-scoring half of the season.