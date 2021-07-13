Vols announce nine head coach extensions

Tennessee head coach Tony Vitello reacts to a call during an NCAA college baseball super regional game against LSU, Sunday, June 13, 2021, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Newly appointed Tennessee Athletics Director Danny White has been hard at work since his arrival on Rocky Top.

On Tuesday, he announced that nine head coaches recently finalized contract extensions.

The headliner in these series of extensions is Head Baseball coach Tony Vitello. Following the Vols breakout season that ended with a trip to Omaha, he is now secure in his position with the Big Orange.

Vitello’s contract extension will carry him through the 2026 season.

Other coaches extending their deals include Men’s Basketball coach Rick Barnes and Women’s Basketball coach Kelly Harper whose contracts are now set through the 2025-26 season.

Additionally, rowing’s Lisa Glenn has security through 2024. Matt Kredich who oversees the Swimming and Diving programs saw his contract extended through the 2025-26 season. Brennan Webb of Men’s Golf and Chris Woodruff of Men’s Tennis are both extended through 2026. Karen Weekly who will now assume all head coaching duties for softball following her husband and former co-head coach’s retirement is with the program through 2025. Finally, Women’s Tennis head coach Alison Ojeda was also extended.