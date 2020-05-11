Vols add two more to dominant recruiting class

Tennessee head coach Jeremy Pruitt yells at the officials during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Alabama, Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

Two more wins for Jeremy Pruitt on the recruiting trail have the Tennessee Volunteers are decisive number two in the recruiting rankings according to 247sports.com.

Sunday the Vols landed verbal commitments from four-star quarterback Kaidon Salter from Cedar Hill, Texas and four-star linebacker Aaron Willis from Baltimore, Maryland.

247Sports Director of Scouting Barton Simmons says Salter may be better than advertised, ” Kaidon Smith is a low four-star on the composite but he’s a guy that we believe is one of the top quarterbacks in this class. A modern quarterback, athletic, mobile, but truly a pro style quarterback.”

Those commits come on the heels Katron Evans decision Saturday giving the Vols 11 verbal commits in only 15 days 8 of those commits are ranked four-stars or higher.

Simmons says Pruitt’s staff is rolling, “this is just a staff that knows to do it. Jeremy Pruitt has really empowered them to be aggressive. They have a great game plan, they’ve prioritized these guys and again of the keys here is they’ve been decisive.”

That has been one of the biggest keys in winning during the pandemic. Simmons stressed players have less information now than they have in a long time without all of the on campus visits, so now is a time to strike.

He also stressed the staff trusting their evaluations, “They acknowledged maybe earlier than some others the time is now to press for some of the commitments as opposed to waiting for the summer and the camp evaluation, it’s not coming.”

So for now the Vols are ranked number two behind only Ohio State and just ahead of North Carolina and Clemson from the ACC.