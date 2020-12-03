‘Voice of the Vanderbilt Commodores’ Joe Fisher resigns, checks into rehab

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – After 23 years as the “Voice of the Vanderbilt Commodores,” Joe Fisher announced on Twitter that he is resigning, “effective immediately.”

In a statement on Twitter, the longtime play-by-play broadcaster said he went on-air recently and represented Vanderbilt in a way that was “unacceptable” to both him and the university.

Fisher did his last Commodore coaches show Monday night. The hour-long show on ESPN 102.5 the Game was cut short after 40 minutes.

In addition to announcing his resignation, Fisher said in a three-part statement on Twitter: “I am checking myself into a rehab facility to address an issue I’ve struggled with for a long time. As a result I will be off the grid and out of pocket for a while.”

I had hoped for a different resolution but that was not to be. I have wonderful memories and experiences with great coaches, players, staff, broadcasters and fans. I will cherish them always. God bless, I love you, and anchor down. Joe — Joe Fisher (@joefishervu) December 3, 2020

Vanderbilt Athletic Director Candice Storey Lee expressed her gratitude for Fisher’s service and wished him well on his journey:

Nashville radio host and Predators radio play-by-play broadcaster Willy Daunic will fill in for Fisher for the final two games of the season. Daunic announced the news on 102.5 The Game this morning. The Commodores host No. 10 Georgia on Saturday and close out the season with Tennessee on either December 12 or 19.