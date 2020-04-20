Virtual prospect meetings ‘really good’ for Titans vetting process

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – The Titans want to bring a certain type of player into their system. They’re picky, and they have every right to be.

They want a guy who’s tough, hard working and high in character.

In a typical off-season when we’re not adhering to social distancing guidelines, teams would be vetting prospects and getting to know them with in-person meetings. For a team like the Titans who put a greater emphasis on fit, not meeting players face to face may hinder their process, right?

Wrong.

“I would think they’ve been great,” said Titans head coach Mike Vrabel on discussions with prospects over video chat. “I think Jon and I have enjoyed them. We had an opinion on a player and then you meet with them for 30 of 40 minutes and you really get a sense of do you want this guy to represent your organization? And, do you want to work with him on a daily basis? So, I think that those have been really good to help build a profile of a player.”

Titans general manager Jon Robinson agrees.

“Some of the guys we talked to at the combine, we circled back with,” said Robinson. “There are some guys that may not have passed that test in Indy or not fully passed it, but we’ve been able to jump on calls with them and get to know them a little bit better in their setting, and have a little bit better impression of them.”

