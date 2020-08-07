Vic Beasley reports to Titans training after mysterious absence

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – DECEMBER 22: Vic Beasley Jr. #44 of the Atlanta Falcons sacks Gardner Minshew II #15 of the Jacksonville Jaguars in the first half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 22, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Nashville, Tenn. (WKRN)- Vic Beasley is no longer missing. The Tennessee Titans outside linebacker, who had been absent from training camp since it began July 28, reported to the team facility for COVID-19 testing on Friday morning.

The former Atlanta Falcon did not show up at St. Thomas Sports Park when camp opened up two weeks ago, and general manager Jon Robinson made it clear it was unexcused.

Beasley has been fined a mandatory $50,000 per day, resulting in a $500,000 fine after missing 10 days. He will need three negative COVID-19 tests over a four-day period before he can enter the main facility. The Titans have a trailer outside of the facility for testing.

If his tests are negative, he’ll likely be on the field when the Titans start practice next week. Titans safety Kenny Vaccaro said he will welcome Beasley in without passing any judgement.

“I’ve never met the guy. I’m excited to get to meet him and I don’t know what is going on with him getting here late. It has nothing to do with me, it’s his personal business and this has been a crazy year, so I’m not judging,” said Vaccaro.

Titans veteran defensive tackle DaQuan Jones also made it clear he’s not going to judge Beasley on the recent events, instead he wants to get him up to speed as soon as possible.

“Come in and catch him up as fast as we can. I don’t know why he was gone, Coach Vrabel and Jon (Robinson) would know, so when he comes in we need to just embrace him and help him with the playbook. Just get the ball rolling,” added Jones.

Beasley signed a one-year deal with the Titans this offseason, worth up to $9.5 million. The five-year veteran put up eight sacks for Atlanta last season and is just a few years removed from a 15.5 sack season in 2016.