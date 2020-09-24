Vic Beasley a full participant in practice for second-straight day

Tennessee Titans outside linebacker Vic Beasley Jr. (44) warms up with teammates during an NFL football practice in Nashville, Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020. (George Walker IV/The Tennessean via AP, Pool)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Vic Beasley was a full participant in practice for the second-straight day and is trending toward making his long-awaited Titans debut.

According to the Titan’s official injury report, Beasley joined Jonnu Smith, Jamil Douglas, Darrynton Evans and Dennis Kelly as full participants at Thursday’s practice.

Evans, a rookie, also has yet to play a game for the two-toned blue.

Three Titans did not practice – wide receiver A.J. Brown, outside linebacker Derrick Roberson and corner back Jonathan Joseph. Joseph is the only player to have gone from a full participant to not practicing.

A handful of players were designated as limited in practice including corner backs Malcolm Butler and Chris Jackson. Adoree’ Jackson is eligible to come off injured reserve after this week.

Beasley joined the Titans 11 days after the mandatory training camp report date and was put on the Non-football Injury list following physicals upon entering the building. He did not participate as an active member of the Titans roster for the duration of training camp and missed the first two games of the season with what is classified as a knee injury.

The Titans travel to Minnesota to face the Vikings this Sunday. Kickoff is at noon central on CBS.