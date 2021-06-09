VFL Peyton Manning elected to Broncos’ Ring of Fame

FILE – Former quarterback Peyton Manning motions to the crowd during the NFL Super Bowl 55 football game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Kansas City Chiefs in Tampa, Fla., in this Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, file photo. Peyton Manning was unanimously elected to the Broncos Ring of Fame on Wednesday, June 9, 2021. Manning will be honored during the Broncos’ game against Washington at Empower Field at Mile High on Halloween. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File)

Nashville, Tenn. (WKRN)- Good things happen to those who wait, and that was the case for former Tennessee Volunteer quarterback Peyton Manning. On Wednesday, the first-ballot Hall of Famer and one of the greatest quarterbacks in both team and NFL history, was elected to the Denver Broncos’ Ring of Fame.

Manning, who is the lone member of the Broncos’ Class of 2021, will be the fifth quarterback in the Ring of Fame. He joins John Elway, Frank Tripucka, Charley Johnson and Craig Morton at the quarterback spot.

While in Denver, Manning was named the 2012 Comeback Player of the Year, the 2013 Most Valuable Player, a two-time first-team All-Pro and a three-time Pro Bowler. Manning set single-season passing records in 2013 that still stand, as he threw for 5,477 yards and 55 touchdowns as he led the Broncos to a Super Bowl XLVIII appearance.

In 2015, Manning finished up his career with a second Super Bowl appearance with the Broncos that resulted in him raising the Lombardi Trophy.

In his four seasons with the Broncos, Manning threw for 140 touchdowns and 17,112 yards. He ranks second in team history in passing yards, completions and touchdown passes. Meanwhile his completion percentage is the best in franchise history.

The team will honor Manning during its Week 8 game against the Washington Football Team on Oct. 31.