KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A former standout Tennessee football quarterback is back in the Volunteer State after signing with the Tennessee Titans on Wednesday.

The Titans announced that Josh Dobbs had been added to the 53-man roster after starting quarterback Ryan Tannehill reaggravated an ankle injury in Sunday’s loss to the Chargers.

Tannehill was carted into the locker room in the first quarter of the game and was replaced by rookie QB Malik Willis but returned after missing just one drive.

Dobbs joined the team for practice on Wednesday and was seen wearing the No. 11 jersey as he took reps with Willis and practice squad QB Kevin Hogan. Tannehill did not practice.

He joins Tennessee from the Detroit Lions practice squad. He started the season with the Cleveland Browns but was cut after Deshaun Watson returned from suspension. He was selected in the 2017 NFL Draft by the Pittsburgh Steelers. In 2019, Pittsburgh traded him to the Jacksonville Jaguars for a fifth-round pick.

Dobbs has appeared in six NFL games over that time, completing 10 of 17 passes for 45 yards.

In four years on Rocky Top, Dobbs had a record of 23-12, tying Condredge Holloway for the fifth-most wins by a starting quarterback. He set the school records for career rushing yards, career rushing touchdowns, single-season rushing touchdowns and single-season rushing yards.

His 7,138 career passing yards rank fifth in Tennessee history and his 9,360 total yards of offense trail only Peyton Manning and Casey Clausen as the most in school history.

The Titans will play the Houston Texas on Christmas Eve in Nashville at 1 p.m. ET.