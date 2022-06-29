KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – John Fulkerson is going to Europe. The Kingsport native and one of the most beloved Tennessee athletes in recent history has signed deal to play in Belgium’s top professional basketball league.

The Leuven Bears of the BNXT League announced Tuesday that Fulkerson would sign his first professional contract with the club after a six-year career at the University of Tennessee.

Fulkerson took advantage of the NCAA’s ruling allowing students athletes an extra year of eligibility due to the COVID-19 pandemic to return to the Vols for the 2021-2022 season. He played in an SEC-record 165 games in his collegiate career and became the 53rd player in Tennessee program history to score at least 1,000 points.

He finished his career with the seventh-best career field-goal percentage in program history (.556).

“Fulky” has remained active since the conclusion of the 21-22 season. He recently competed in the NABC-Reese’s College All-Star Game along with fellow VFL E.J. Anosike as well as the 3X3U National Championship.

Leuven is the 10th most populated city in Belgium and the capital of the province of Flemish Brabant. The city is home to the headquarters of Anheuser-Busch, InBev, the world’s largest beer brewer.