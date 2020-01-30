Breaking News
US reports 1st case of person-to-person spread of coronavirus
1  of  16
Closings
Christian Community School Clinton County Schools Fentress County Schools Franklin County Schools Grundy County Schools Houston County Schools Jackson County Schools Lebanon Special School District Lincoln County Schools Maury County Schools New Children First Montessori Overton County Schools Southgate Children's Academy Stewart County Schools Warren County TN Schools Wilson County Schools

Versatile race-car driver John Andretti dies at 56

Sports

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this May 19, 2010, file photo, John Andretti watches during practice for the Indianapolis 500 auto race at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Indianapolis. Andretti, a member of one of racing’s most families, has died following a battle with colon cancer, Andretti Autosports announced Wednesday, Jan. 30, 2020. He was 56. (AP Photo/AJ Mast, File)

Former race-car driver John Andretti has died at the age of 56 after battling colon cancer.

His death was announced by the IndyCar team Andretti Autosport owned by his cousin, Michael.

Andretti was a member of one of the world’s most famous racing families. Mario and Michael Andretti have been longtime fan favorites in the IndyCar Series and beyond.

Mario Andretti is John’s uncle. John Andretti carved out his own niche by becoming the first driver to attempt running the Indianapolis 500 and Charlotte’s 600-mile NASCAR race on the same day.  

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Community Calendar