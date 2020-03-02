Vandy women pull off upset over No. 15 Kentucky on senior day

Vanderbilt forward Mariella Fasoula (34) drives to the hoop against South Carolina forward Laeticia Amihere, left, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Monday, Feb. 17, 2020, in Columbia, S.C. South Carolina defeated Vanderbilt 95-44. (AP Photo/Sean Rayford)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – There’s always a little extra motivation on Senior Day.

It’s the final home game of the season, and for seniors, it’s the last in their home building.

For Vanderbilt, it had just one senior to honor when the 15th-ranked Kentucky Wildcats came to town for the home and regular season finale – Mariella Fasoula.

The Athens, Greece native has been huge for the team since stepping on campus as a freshman, so it was no surprise she had a monster game for her last at Memorial Gym.

Fasoula scored nine of her total 24 points in the fourth quarter, contributing to a 15-3 run over the last five and a half minutes to come out unlikely winners, 70-64.

The lone senior nailed a pair of field goals in a 10-to-nothing run to put the Dores up 63-61 with less than three minutes remaining. Then, a layup just under two minutes gave Vanderbilt the late lead that they held on to.

Next up for the Commodores is the SEC Tournament in Greenville, South Carolina. Vanderbilt is the 13 seed and will open up the tournament with a match-up against 12-seeded Auburn at 11 a.m. CT on Wednesday. The game can be seen on the SEC Network.