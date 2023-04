NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Commodores’ big man Liam Robbins has declared for the NBA Draft, according to a post on social media.

Robbins, a major force for Vanderbilt, averaged 15 points and nearly seven rebounds a game this past season. The 7’0″ forward missed the Dores post season run after a knee injury against Kentucky at the beginning of March.