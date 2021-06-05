Vandy Boys set the tone in opener, face Georgia Tech next

College Baseball: Vanderbilt Kumar Rocker (80) during game vs Georgia at Hawkins Field. Nashville, TN 4/8/2021 CREDIT: David E. Klutho (Photo by David E. Klutho/Sports Illustrated via Getty Images) (Set Number: X163576 TK1)

Nashville, Tenn. (WKRN)- After an early exit in the SEC Tournament, the Vanderbilt Commodores are thrilled to be hosting a Regional in the NCAA Tournament. The Vandy Boys were looking for a “fresh start,” and they got just that, taking down Presbyterian 10-0 on Friday night at Hawkins Field.

Earlier in the week the Commodores’ ace, Kumar Rocker expressed how he wanted to set the tone in the first game, and he did. Rocker kept Presbyterian off balance all game, allowing two hits, two walks and striking out nine.

Vanderbilt Head Coach Tim Corbin was happy with what he got out of his junior righthanded pitcher.

“Kumar set the tone. He got us deep into the ballgame, which was important,” said Rocker.

With some big hits from Troy LaNeve and Dominic Keegan early in the game, and solid defense throughout, Vanderbilt was in the driver’s seat the entire night. With the win over Presbyterian, they’ll move on to face Georgia Tech in the winner’s bracket on the Nashville Regional.

The Yellow Jackets (30-23) won a thriller against Indiana State in the early game Friday, scoring five runs into the seventh for a 7-6 victory.

Corbin hasn’t studied the team too much, but he knows they can produce on offense.

“They can hit, they can really hit. They have a lot of sluggers in that lineup. They’re strong kids,” added Corbin.

So they key to silencing Tech’s bats will begin with the Commodores’ starting pitcher, who will likely be Jack Leiter. The sophomore enters Saturday’s game with an 8–3 record and a 2.28 ERA. If he can go deep into the game and Dores don’t have to rely on the bullpen too much, they’ll be in good shape.

First pitch between Vanderbilt vs. Georgia Tech is set for 6 p.m. (CT) at Hawkins Field.