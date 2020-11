FILE – In this Feb. 5, 2020, file photo, Vanderbilt interim athletic director Candice Lee answers questions during a news conference in Nashville, Tenn. Lee said Monday that Vanderbilt has an opportunity to put its money where its mouth is and prove its commitment to football as they search for a new football coach to replace Derek Mason, who was fired Sunday. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey, File)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Vanderbilt Athletic Director Candice Storey Lee knows the perception surrounding the department she oversees at the university.

Vanderbilt doesn’t care about Athletics.

Following a rarely-seen at Vanderbilt move of firing a coach mid-season and mid-contract, Lee spoke with the media about what went into the decision and what’s next for the Commodores.

News 2 Sports reporter Emily Proud documented the Zoom call live on Twitter:

#Vandy AD on Derek Mason: “I knew it was a move that needed to be made. As uncomfortable as it was, it was the right thing.” Candice Lee says Mason is a great leader of men and ambassador of the university, and that made it a difficult move to make. — Emily Proud (@emily_proud) November 30, 2020

#Vandy AD says she’s open to different types of head coaching candidates. Not limiting search. Says she wants someone who has proven they can lead a program, and having a former head coach is something she is interested in, but “it’s not a deal breaker.” — Emily Proud (@emily_proud) November 30, 2020

Adds “Offensive-minded is something I’m interested in.” https://t.co/Kxd56pjbEr — Emily Proud (@emily_proud) November 30, 2020

#Vandy AD says they will use a search firm to help find their next head football coach. “It helps having some more hands on deck to help coordinate. Search firms do not pick your candidate, but having the extra hands is important.” — Emily Proud (@emily_proud) November 30, 2020

#Vandy AD: “It was a very layered decision, but at the end of the day we’re in the business of winning. That’s part of it, but thats not the sole reason for change. But we’re trying to win games and it’s ok to say that.” — Emily Proud (@emily_proud) November 30, 2020

#Vandy AD on selling the idea of better facilities to a coaching candidate without public plans – “I have to be able to talk about the future, but not just talk about, but show them. I am going to be transparent with our candidates about where we’re going.” — Emily Proud (@emily_proud) November 30, 2020

#Vandy AD on selling the idea of better facilities to a coaching candidate without public plans – “I have to be able to talk about the future, but not just talk about, but show them. I am going to be transparent with our candidates about where we’re going.” — Emily Proud (@emily_proud) November 30, 2020

#Vandy AD on selling the idea of better facilities to a coaching candidate without public plans – “I have to be able to talk about the future, but not just talk about, but show them. I am going to be transparent with our candidates about where we’re going.” — Emily Proud (@emily_proud) November 30, 2020