Vanderbilt’s Vaughn named to Walker watch list

FAYETTEVILLE, AR – OCTOBER 27: Devin Cochran #77 lifts Ke’Shawn Vaughn #5 of the Vanderbilt Commodores in the air after scoring a touchdown against the Arkansas Razorbacks in the second half at Razorback Stadium on October 27, 2018 in Fayetteville, Arkansas. The Commodores defeated the Razorbacks 45-31. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Vanderbilt’s Ke’Shawn Vaughn is on the national radar headed into the 2019 season and Wednesday was added to the Doak Walker Award watch list.

It goes annually to the top running back in college football and Vaughn comes into this season with massive expectations after a spectacular finish to last season.

The former Pearl-Cohn star rushed for 1,244 yards last season with 12 touchdowns while averaging a staggering 7.9 yards per carry.

Vaughn rushed for 243 yards to finish the season in the Texas Bowl, that was the second-highest single-game total ever by a Commodore, and he did it on only 13 carries against Baylor.

The Maxwell Award goes to the college football player of the year and it has also added Vaughn to its watch list.

Vaughn will join head coach Derek Mason and teammates Kalija Lipscomb and Jared Pinkney Thursday at SEC Media Days.