Vanderbilt’s Tim Corbin named to Tennessee Sports Hall of Fame

Vanderbilt baseball coach Tim Corbin is the latest member to the 2020 class for the Tennessee Sports Hall of Fame.

Corbin got the surprise during his regular media availability Thursday afternoon in Nashville.

In 18 seasons Corbin has won 748 games, won two national championships and led the Commodores to 14 straight NCAA Tournaments. Still he said “I don’t even know what to say, caught way off guard,” about the news.

“We’re just extremely lucky,” Corbin added as he choked back the emotions of the moment while reflecting on his amazing time at Vanderbilt with his wife Maggie who was on hand for the announcement.

Corbin might be the best head coach in the history of Nashville sports but said he did not see the Hall of Fame on his radar, at least now now, “I thought you almost had to be dead or older to get something like this”.

The Tennessee Sports Hall of Fame previously announced fellow 2020 inductees Tony Delk, Jeff Fisher, Bettye Giles, Dick Horton, Sonny Smith and Carl Torbush. The full class will be released in the coming weeks.