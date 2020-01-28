Vanderbilt’s Stackhouse reacts to former competitor Kobe Bryant’s death

WASHINGTON – NOVEMBER 8: Jerry Stackhouse #42 of the Washington Wizards is defended by Kobe Bryant #8 of the Los Angeles Lakers during the game at MCI Center on November 8, 2002 in Washington, D.C. The Wizards won 100-99. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2002 NBAE (Photo by Doug Pensinger/Getty Images)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Whether you knew him personally, were a fan of his or simply a parent who resonates with the tragedy, Kobe Bryant’s death affected everyone differently.

Over the past few days, stories of kindness or of small moments someone was lucky enough to have with Kobe have been scattered across the internet.

Some kind, some inspirational, some negative and some positive.

His former teammates have shared their stories, his friends, the people who covered him, all wanting to do whatever they can to continue his memory and his message.

His message.

Vanderbilt men’s basketball coach Jerry Stackhouse, after time to process, says he wants the message to be what we take away from this horrific tragedy.

Not just Kobe’s message of the “Mamba mentality,” but the message he sent in the way in which he left this world.

It’s just a basketball game.

It’s just a loss. It’s just a win. It’s just a sport with a ball and two baskets.

Life is bigger than that.

“Our message is perspective,” said Stackhouse. “Trying to make sure, we’re absolutely want to win games, but there are bigger things.”

Stackhouse has incredible perspective. In his 18 years in the NBA, 17 of them overlapped with Kobe’s career. He never played on a team with him, but as a guard, he often went head to head with the Mamba.

“He was the ultimate competitor. That’s what I’ll remember about him.”