Vanderbilt’s Pinkney & Lipscomb on Biletnikoff watch list

Vanderbilt wide receiver Kalija Lipscomb (16) catches a 2-yard touchdown pass ahead of Nevada defensive back EJ Muhammad (4) in the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

The Vanderbilt Commodores start the season with not one, but two players on the watch list for the Biletnikoff Award.

It goes annually to the top receiver in college football and Kalija Lipscomb and Jared Pinkney are both in contention.

It’s the second straight season Lipscomb has started on the watch list. Last season he led the SEC with 87 receptions for 916 yards and 9 touchdowns.

Lipscomb is in Vanderbilt’s all-time top-10 in several receiving categories. He has 151 receptions, 1,845 receiving yards and 19 touchdown catches. Lipscomb is just six touchdowns catches away from breaking Jordan Matthews’ school record.

Pinkney is on it for the first time and is one of only four tight ends under consideration. He had a breakout season in 2018 with 50 receptions for 774 yards and 7 touchdowns.

For his career, Pinkney has 94 catches, 1,327 receiving yards and 12 touchdowns. He has earned preseason All-America recognition from The Sporting News and is on virtually every preseason All-SEC ballot.



Vanderbilt is one of just seven teams nationally to have multiple players on the Biletnikoff list. The others are Alabama, Clemson, Hawaii, Oklahoma, SMU and Southern California.









