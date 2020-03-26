Vanderbilt’s Nesmith Declares for NBA Draft

Vanderbilt forward Aaron Nesmith plays against Southeastern Louisiana in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Monday, Nov. 25, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

Nashville, Tenn. (WKRN)- Vanderbilt sophomore guard Aaron Nesmith has decided to enter the 2020 NBA Draft, foregoing his final two years of eligibility.

“I have decided to declare for the 2020 NBA Draft and intend to hire and agent. I am grateful for what life has brought me so far and I cannot wait for the next journey in my life,” said Aaron Nesmith.

Nesmith played and started in 14 games and averaged 23 points, 4.9 rebounds and 1.4 steals and entered his sophomore year as a preseason All-SEC second team member. He was also the SEC’s leading scorer at the time of his injury and made a team-high 60 3 pointers.

While he was recruited by former Vanderbilt head coach Bryce Drew, he played under Jerry Stackhouse this past season.

Nesmith added, “To coach Stackhouse, the coaching staff and trainers and to all my teammates who will always be my brothers, you have all helped me grow as a player, as a man and for that I will be forever grateful.”

Stackhouse fully supports Nesmith decision to enter the draft and said that he’s absolutely the best shooter in the draft.

“There are things that he’s going to continue to work on and I’m going to be here to support him going forward as well. I know he’ll find his way back to Nashville and we really appreciate what he’s meant to us,” said Stackhouse.

Nesmith aims to become the sixth Commodore first-round NBA Draft pick since 2012, the second-most in the SEC in that time span.