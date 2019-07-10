Vanderbilt works to enhance fan experience

NASHVILLE, TN – NOVEMBER 24: Helmets of the Vanderbilt Commodores rest on the sideline during a game against during a 38-13 Vanderbilt victory over the University of Tennessee at Vanderbilt Stadium on November 24, 2018 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Frederick Breedon/Getty Images)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – The Southeastern Conference is known for its big tailgating parties before football games on Saturdays. And Vanderbilt’s long-held tradition of tailgating is about to get some major enhancements.

Vanderbilt Athletics announced on Wednesday that it will work with Tailgate Guys, a leading provider of premium tailgate and event services, starting this fall for the football season. Vanderbilt fans will be able to save time on football game days through a variety of reserved tailgate package options that includes reserved locations, game day bellhop services, tents, chairs, tables, coolers, DISH TV services, and other tailgating essentials.

“With this and other opportunities we have been reviewing for this season and beyond, we are seeking to transform the game day experience,” said Malcolm Turner, Vice Chancellor for athletics and University Affairs and Athletics Director. “This partnership accelerates our efforts to do so by upgrading the Vanderbilt tailgating experience while also expanding reserved tailgating to new areas around Vanderbilt Stadium.”

There are six other SEC schools that currently work with Tailgate Guys, but Vanderbilt will be the first school to work with this company in the state of Tennessee.

Tailgate Guys’ signature bellhop service will be available to guests at a select location where game day bellhops will unload and transport items brought to campus by fans, including chairs, food, coolers, beverages and tailgate games. Once tailgating has concluded, the Tailgate Guys’ bellhops will assist guests by transporting items back to the designated location to pick up on your way home.

Vanderbilt is committed to easing the experience of setup, maintenance and breakdown at the tailgate so that fans can spend their time enjoying great football and great company all season long.