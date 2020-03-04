Vanderbilt Women’s season ends with 77-67 loss to Auburn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) – Unique Thompson and Daisa Alexander powered a 17-2 fourth-quarter run and Auburn beat Vanderbilt 77-67 in the first round of the Southeastern Conference tournament.

Thompson finished with 21 points and nine rebounds and Alexander scored 19 and had nine assists. Erin Howard added 15 points, including a career-high five 3-pointers, for Auburn. The No. 13 seed Tigers play No. 5 seed and 25th-ranked Arkansas in the second round.

Koi Love scored a career-high 26 points on 9-of-13 shooting for Vanderbilt. The freshman added seven rebounds and a season-high tying seven assists.