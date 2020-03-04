Live Now
WATCH: News 2 at 4 p.m.
1  of  15
Closings
Davidson County Metro Schools Friendship Christian School Hermitage Hills Baptist Grow U Holy Rosary Academy Mama Lere Hearing School - Vandy McNeilly Center for Children Mt. Juliet Christian Academy Putnam County Schools School of Nashville Ballet Smith County Schools Under Armour Distribution House WeGo Bus WeGo Regional Bus WeGo Star Wilson County Schools

Vanderbilt Women’s season ends with 77-67 loss to Auburn

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) – Unique Thompson and Daisa Alexander powered a 17-2 fourth-quarter run and Auburn beat Vanderbilt 77-67 in the first round of the Southeastern Conference tournament.

Thompson finished with 21 points and nine rebounds and Alexander scored 19 and had nine assists. Erin Howard added 15 points, including a career-high five 3-pointers, for Auburn. The No. 13 seed Tigers play No. 5 seed and 25th-ranked Arkansas in the second round.

Koi Love scored a career-high 26 points on 9-of-13 shooting for Vanderbilt. The freshman added seven rebounds and a season-high tying seven assists.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Community Calendar