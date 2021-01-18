Vanderbilt Women discontinue basketball season

Vanderbilt guard Chelsie Hall plays against South Carolina during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)

The basketball season is over for the Vanderbilt women after the team elected not to continue the remainder of the 2020-21 season Monday.

Vanderbilt pointed to Covid-19 related circumstances, opt-outs and injuries for the reasons behind the teams decision.

“We fully support and respect the decision of our student-athletes. Their health, safety and well-being have always been, and will continue to be, a top priority,” said Candice Lee, Vanderbilt’s Vice Chancellor for Athletics and University Affairs and Athletic Director. “We know that this was a tough call for them, in a year full of tough calls, and a disappointing outcome for the student-athletes and the program.”

“As a staff we have and will always prioritize the health and safety our student-athletes,” Vanderbilt head coach Stephanie White said. “We are coaching a group of young women who have been resilient in dealing with opt-outs, injuries, COVID-19 protocols as well as the physical, mental and emotional toll that comes with COVID-19. We respect our student-athletes’ decision and support them as we continue to move forward.”

The Vandy women end their season at 4-4, 0-3 in the SEC after an 80-73 loss at Kentucky Sunday night.

