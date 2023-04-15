LAS VEGAS, Nev. (NCAA/WKRN) — Vanderbilt won the 2023 NCAA bowling championship, defeating Arkansas State in the final by a score of 4-3 at the South Point Hotel in Las Vegas, NV.

It’s the third championship in the history of the program after previous title wins in 2007 and 2018. The Commodores were down 3-1 at one point before completing a dramatic comeback in the best-of-7 series.

“I think the key to success was we were just ourselves,” said head coach John Williamson. “We didn’t try to do anything special. We started, well, a little off tonight. We were really nervous, couldn’t get our feet under us. I felt like if we could just get those nerves under control, that we would be all right. And I guess it turned out all right.”

Williamson has been the Commodores head coach for all 19 seasons.