TAMPA, Fla. (AP) – Scottie Pippen Jr. scored 26 points, Myles Stute added 18 and 11th-seeded Vanderbilt rallied from a 15-point second-half deficit to upset six-seed and defending SEC tournament champ Alabama 82-76 Thursday night.

Rodney Chatman scored all 12 of his points in the second half. Jordan Wright added 13 points and 11 rebounds.

Jaden Shackelford had six 3-pointers and 21 points and Jahvon Quinerly added 13 points for Alabama before both fouled out late.

Vanderbilt faces third-seed and fifth-ranked Kentucky in Friday’s quarterfinals.