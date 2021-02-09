Vanderbilt to allow limited fans at baseball games

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – With baseball season around the corner, Vanderbilt University says it will allow a limited number of fans at the ballpark.

In a release, the university says it will allow some parents and family members of student-athletes to attend games at Hawkins field to begin the 2021 season. In addition, a limited amount of student-athlete guests for visiting squads will also be allowed to attend as required by the Southeastern Conference.

The football team played the majority of its games in front of little to no fans during the fall season and the men’s and women’s basketball teams began their seasons with no spectators inside Memorial Gym.

The Vandy Boys begin their quest to defend their World Series title with a three-game series against Wright State on February 19-21.