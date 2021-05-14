Vanderbilt, Tennessee potential host sites for NCAA Baseball regional

Fans await the start of an NCAA college baseball game pitting Vanderbilt against Eastern Kentucky at Hawkins Field on Tuesday, April 13, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/John Amis)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – One of the top teams in the nation could be hosting an NCAA Tournament Regional or Super Regional in the upcoming weeks.

Wait, isn’t that usually a given?

Yes, yes it is. But, not this year.

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, shoo-ins like Vanderbilt aren’t guaranteed to host. Typically, the host was determined based on seeding. This year, the NCAA accepted bids from schools and selected sites from there.

Both the Commodores and Volunteers have been tabbed as one of 20 potential hosts for the NCAA Regionals and Super Regionals.

They were two of seven total teams from the SEC on the 20-site list. The list will be trimmed to 16 on May 30th — one day before the NCAA Tournament selection show.

The Dores have hosted seven NCAA Regionals including in 2019 on their way to a College World Series title.