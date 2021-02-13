Vanderbilt takes down Mississippi State 72-51

Vanderbilt guard Scotty Pippen Jr. (2) plays against Auburn during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)

Nashville, Tenn. (WKRN)- The Vanderbilt Commodores (6-10, 2-8) picked up their second SEC win of the season, taking down Mississippi State on the road 72-51.

The Commodores came out firing against the Bulldogs, making 10 3-pointers in the first half. The Bulldogs shot over 50% from the field in the half, but they still faced a 15-point deficit.

Maxwell Evans led the Dores with 20 points. And Scotty Pippen Jr., who was the SEC’s second-leading scorer at 20.4 points per game going into Saturday’s match-up, added 18 points against the Bulldogs.

Clevon Brown added 15 points on 6-of-7 shooting for the Commodores, while Dylan Disu contributed one of the three 3-pointers the Commodores hit while going 5 of 7 from the field and 4 of 4 from the foul line.

Vanderbilt is home against Kentucky on Wednesday night.

