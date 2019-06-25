Vanderbilt superfan awarded all-expense paid trip to Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (WKRN) – Meet Don Jones.

You may have never heard his name before, but he has been a Vanderbilt fan since the 1960s.

“I believe it started in fifth or sixth grade,” said Jones.

He’s not just a fan, though. He’s a superfan. He’s been to thousands of Vanderbilt sporting events – including the College World Series in Omaha, Nebraska.

This trip is different, though.

Vanderbilt called Jones earlier this month to offer him an all-expense paid trip to cheer on the Vandy Boys on their quest for a World Series title.

“I was honored, humbled,” he said.

Vanderbilt plays Tuesday night in Omaha.