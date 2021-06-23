Vanderbilt stuns Stanford in 9th (6-5)

Vanderbilt players celebrate their 6-5 win against Stanford during a baseball game in the College World Series Wednesday, June 23, 2021, at TD Ameritrade Park in Omaha, Neb. (AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz)

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) – Spencer Jones scored on Brendan Beck’s wild pitch with two outs in the bottom of the ninth inning to keep Vanderbilt alive in the College World Series with a 6-5 walk-off victory over Stanford.

“We’ve just played a lot of one run games, we have” said Vanderbilt head coach Tim Corbin, “Really losing the other night in that one run game was one of the few one run games we’ve lost all year. They get to those moments, they do a good job of competing and staying in it. We might not be the most talented team, but the thing you can’t deny is the kids, they are tough”.

The reigning national champion Commodores were down to their last strike before winning in shocking fashion against the Pac-12 pitcher of the year. Beck had been dominant since beginning his rare relief appearance in the seventh. Vanderbilt avoided its shortest stay at the CWS in its five appearances.

The Commodores play North Carolina State in the Bracket 1 final needing to beat the Wolfpack Friday and again Saturday to reach the best-of-three championship series a second straight time.