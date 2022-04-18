After three stellar seasons at Vanderbilt star guard Scotty Pippen Jr. announced Monday on social media he is leaving the Commodores for the NBA Draft.

Pippen posted his decision on Twitter where he thanked Nashville and Vanderbilt for making him feel at home. He went on to write, “I want to thank coach Stackhouse, all of my coaches, teammates, support staff and professors for being there for me and always believing in me. To Commodore Nation, thank you for supporting me from day one. I felt the love every time I stepped foot on the court at Memorial.”

Had Pippen returned to Vanderbilt he certainly would have become the school’s all-time leading scorer after averaging 17.5 points per game for his career including 20.4 points per game last season. He finishes his career with 1557 career points. Shan Foster is the Dores all-time leading scorer with 2011.

The 6-3, 185 pound Pippen is the son of former NBA star Scottie Pippen who won 6-NBA Titles with the Chicago Bulls. Pippen says he will hire an agent, meaning his mind is made up and he is moving on.

The NBA Draft is June 23rd.