Vanderbilt shutout in The Swamp

Vanderbilt quarterback Deuce Wallace (2) looks for a receiver against Florida during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

Nashville, Tenn. (WKRN)- Another weekend in the SEC, another loss for Vanderbilt. The Commodores (2-7) went to The Swamp and were embarrassed by No. 10 Florida 56-0.

The Commodores offense was almost non-existent, totaling just 128 yards. Head Coach Derek Mason was down to just two quarterbacks in this game and neither one could get anything going.

Deuce Wallace finished 7 of 18 for 60 yards passing and an interception. Allan Waters was 1 of 3 for 17 yards and an interception. The Dores longest drive against the Gators totaled 62 yards, but it ended when Wallace fumbled and Jonathan Greenard returned it for the 80 yard touchdown.

While it wasn’t surprising going up against a stout Florida defensive front, running back Ke’Shawn Vaughn finished with just 28 yards on 15 carries, only averaging 1.9 yards per game.

Despite two interceptions by Vandy’s Tae Daley, the defense just couldn’t stop the Gators through the air. Kyle Trask threw for 363 yards and three touchdowns and the team finished with 560 yards of total offense.

There don’t seem to be many answers for Mason and his Dores right now, and a bowl berth looks more and more unlikely at this point.

The Commodores will face Kentucky next Sunday, followed by East Tennessee State and then finishing the regular season with Tennessee.