Vanderbilt, SEC tournament take steps toward limiting spread of coronavirus

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Sporting events all over the world have canceled or been adjusted due to the coronavirus and now domestically we’re seeing the same thing.

Tuesday morning the Ivy League announced it would cancel its men’s and women’s conference basketball tournaments. We have no Ivy League’s here and they aren’t a major part of the college basketball landscape, but the fear was that their move would insight other conference tournaments do the same – like the one a few miles down the road.

The SEC men’s basketball tournament is set to tip off Wednesday at Bridgestone Arena.

In response to the cancellation of one conference basketball tournament, the fear of another following suit is real.

“Well, I think anything is a possibility right now,” said Vanderbilt head men’s basketball coach Jerry Stackhouse. “There’s just so much unknown. There have been some confirmed cases here in Nashville and Davidson county, but again, as it stands, and as I’ve been told up until this point is to continue to prepare and get ready to play tomorrow night.”

Tournament officials sent out an updated memo in response to the growing concerns that lays out new guidelines for media.

The updated policy reads, “Locker room access will be strictly limited to student-athletes, coaches and other essential team personnel. Members of the media will be able to interview head coaches and select student-athletes via traditional press conferences in the established press conference room.”

In addition to closing locker rooms, they also cited precautionary measures such as additional hand sanitizers around the building.

News 2 additionally reached out to Bridgestone Arena to find out what they were doing in anticipation to hosting thousands of fans and 14 SEC men’s basketball teams.

Their list is lengthy, but includes things such as deep cleaning the building and, “1-2 housekeeping team members added per floor, per event. Solely assigned to walk around event concourse (including premium spaces) and stairwells, sanitizing all surfaces including stair rails, waste bins, carts, door handles, elevator buttons, escalators and more.”

Vanderbilt Athletics also released a plan for its home athletic events that include closing all concession stands and encouraging fans to bring their own water bottles.