TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Scotty Pippen Jr. scored 13 of his 14 points in the first half as 11th-seeded Vanderbilt built a big lead and routed No. 14 seed Georgia 86-51 in the first round of the Southeastern Conference tournament on Wednesday night.

Vanderbilt (16-15) will look for its third win in a row when it faces sixth-seeded Alabama in the second round on Thursday. The Commodores lost at home to the then-24th ranked Crimson Tide 74-72 about two weeks ago.

Pippen was 6 of 12 from the field, yet ended his program-record of seven straight games with 20-plus points. He played just five minutes in the second half.

Vanderbilt shot 16 of 41 (39%) from 3-point range, spread among 10 players. Jordan Wright and Myles Stute each made three from long range and finished with 11 points apiece. Shane Dezonie had 10 points with a pair of 3s.

The Commodores used a 19-5 run, capped by Pippen’s 3, for a 23-9 lead on their way to a 35-14 halftime advantage. Back-to-back 3s from Stute and Wright stretched the lead to 31 points early in the second half.